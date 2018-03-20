Beloved internet sensation Bento the ‘Keyboard Cat’ dies

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – One of YouTube’s favorite animal stars, lovingly known as “Keyboard Cat,” has unfortunately passed away.

The Keyboard Cat craze erupted online back in 2007 when feline owner Charles Schmidt recorded the OG kitty pretending to play the piano.

The clip quickly became a viral hit racking up over 50 million views on the video playing channel.

While not the original Keyboard Cat, according to Mashable, Bento was chosen as the legacy’s successor.

Since then, the cooky cat video has inspired numerous other pet owners to film their animals doing unusual tricks.

Many Twitter users are expressing their condolences on social media to the Keyboard Cat who stole their hearts.