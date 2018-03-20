Photos: Fire damage to self-storage facility estimated at $250,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire Tuesday afternoon at a self-storage business on the city’s east side caused an estimated $250,000 damage, Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Dennis Gavaghan said.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said it was dispatched at 4:39 p.m. to Arlington Self Storage, 3231 N. Arlington Ave., which has single-story, lightweight steel construction storage units. The first crews to arrive found heavy fire and black smoke.

No one was hurt in the blaze. Crews worked on the fire and later hot spots underneath the collapsed building. They remained at the scene until about 7:30 p.m.

McGhee Concrete leased the two storage bays with the most damage. Personnel from the concrete business could offer no explanation for what caused the fire, which remained under investigation by IFD.