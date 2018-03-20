First-ever Food Pantry Networking Summit held

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several community leaders gathered Tuesday for Indianapolis’ first-ever Food Pantry Networking Summit.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was at Second Presbyterian Church on the city’s north side Tuesday morning. He joined hunger advocates and food pantry operators to help kick off the summit.

The idea is to talk about what’s been working for some pantries and share challenges and resources to continue fighting food insecurity in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

For more on this story, click on the video.