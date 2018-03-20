Hamilton Southeastern staff members finds note warning of school shooting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Poilce are investigating a threat made to Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Fishers Police Department said a staff member found a threatening note in a mailbox at Fall Creek Elementary School, 12131 Olio Road. The note warned of a school shooting.

As a result, police sent officers to every school and planned to continue to provide extra patrols at the schools.

Police were continuing Tuesday to look for the person behind the note. Anyone with information was asked to call the department.