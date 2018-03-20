Maray ‘Scottie’ Bell leaves Pippen-like legacy at Warren Central

Related Coverage Nominate a student-athlete for IBEW Local 481 Athlete of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some students at Warren Central don’t know Maray Bell. But everyone knows “Scottie.”

“It’s in reference to Scottie Pippen,” Warren Central Head Coach Stacy Mitchell said. “She is kind of built like him, long and lengthy. She plays like him too.”

With the nickname in hand, the Warriors senior guard and high jump standout also walks the halls of Warren Central with a 3.7 GPA. She is a layup for a Warriors poster child.

“I would just go outside and train by myself because I didn’t have a trainer,” Bell said of her early days on the court. “So I would get trash cans, dribble through trash cans and do anything I could to, play pick up with the dudes at they YMCA.”

That’s how the hoop dreams started. Bankers Life Fieldhouse marked the finish line after a thrilling Class 4A state title win over Zionsville.

This Warriors senior class goes down as the group that put the program back on the map in Central Indiana. According to Coach Mitchell, Maray is the glue that made it possible.

“I would say to Maray, ‘Thank you for being you. Thank you for being mentally and physically tough and for being our mother hen.'”

This story isn’t complete without recognizing the one person that’s always been there: Mom.

Seeing her daughter walk into a sea of cheering students to receive a $1,000 check of behalf of IBEW Local 481 and WISH-TV brought their journey together full circle.

“I can only say that I am truly blessed to have a daughter like her,” said Maray’s mother Brandy Stephens. “I am blessed and I look forward to her doing big things in the future.”

March Belongs to Maray.

