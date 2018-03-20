Marion County Prosecutor’s Office offering free training seminars to property owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Owning an investment property can be difficult.

Each year landlords are tasked with finding the right tenants.

Part of the territory also includes securing your property, and protecting it from rental scams.

This year the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will host a series of crime prevention and strategy seminars called SafeRental crime prevention.

“Come to our free training, we have them all over the city,” said Daphne Whitmire. “Great tools. Great reps from city agencies practice what we call prevention by environmental design.”

A deputy prosecutor will conduct the classes, which will include applicant screening, crime-free lease addendum, warning signs of drug and gang activity and tips to reduce crime. The eight hour course is free, but you must sign up for the class.

Wednesday, May 16

Hornet Community Center

5245 Hornet Ave. (map)

Beech Grove, IN 46107

Wednesday, June 20

Community Alliance for the Far Eastside

8902 E. 38th St. (map)

Indianapolis, IN 46226

Tuesday, August 21

Wayne Township Fire Training Center

6448 West Ohio St. (map)

Indianapolis, IN 46214

Tuesday, September 18

American Legion Post #3

6379 N. College Ave. ( map )

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Friday, October 26

Julia Carson Government Center

300 East Fall Creek Pkwy North Dr. (map)

Indianapolis, IN 46205