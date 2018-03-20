Marion County Prosecutor’s Office offering free training seminars to property owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Owning an investment property can be difficult.
Each year landlords are tasked with finding the right tenants.
Part of the territory also includes securing your property, and protecting it from rental scams.
This year the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will host a series of crime prevention and strategy seminars called SafeRental crime prevention.
“Come to our free training, we have them all over the city,” said Daphne Whitmire. “Great tools. Great reps from city agencies practice what we call prevention by environmental design.”
Below are the courses that are currently available. Courses run from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 16
Hornet Community Center
5245 Hornet Ave. (map)
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Wednesday, June 20
Community Alliance for the Far Eastside
8902 E. 38th St. (map)
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Tuesday, August 21
Wayne Township Fire Training Center
6448 West Ohio St. (map)
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Tuesday, September 18
American Legion Post #3
6379 N. College Ave. (map)
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Friday, October 26
Julia Carson Government Center
300 East Fall Creek Pkwy North Dr. (map)
Indianapolis, IN 46205