Meeting ahead on plans to change Central Avenue from one-way to two-way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Safety and improved traffic flow are two of several reasons the city wants to make changes to Central Avenue.

The city hosted the first of two public information meetings on the project to update the community. The second meeting is set for Wednesday night.

Plans call for Central Avenue from Fall Creek Parkway to 10th Street to be changes from one-way to two-way traffic.

Lauren Day, a spokeswoman with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said, “So, Central Avenue is a transit corridor, so it’s easier for transit ridership if you have both directions on one street. But, it’s also traffic-calming and safer for pedestrians as well.”

Resurfacing, new signals and pedestrian bump-outs are all elements of the project.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-July and be completed by October.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Julia M. Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.