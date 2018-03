We loved them the first time, and now they’re back… this time, with a new album called “Here to Somewhere.”

Check out Matt Lee and the Night Owl Country Band… and where they’ll be playing next!

Wounded Warrior Project Concert

‘Columbus Gives Back’

The Elks Lodge in Columbus, IN.

7p

New album will be released on April 7th

Release Party

The Beach Tiki Bar

Greensburg, IN. 10p

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/NightOwlCountryBand/.