INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man whose body was found in the White River Thursday has been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the body as that of 43-year-old Daniel Carr Jr. on Tuesday.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department were called near the Monon Trail next to Marott Park in the 7300 block of Westfield Boulevard just after 5 p.m. when the discovery was made.

Carr was reported to have gone missing Thursday in Carmel.