Shooting reported at Maryland high school

GREAT MILLS, Md (WATE) – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s have responded to a shooting Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Multiple injuries have been reported. The incident has been contained, according to authorities but the school remains on lockdown.

Parents have been told to pick up their children at nearby Leonardtown High School auditorium and should not go to Great Mills High School.

According to NBC4 Washington, multiple injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Great Mills is about 50 miles southeast of Washington DC

The local sheriff’s office tweeted about the incident.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The ATF and FBI were both called to the scene.