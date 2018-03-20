Speedway police believe thieves targeted tools in rash of vehicle break-ins

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators believe the thief or thieves are targeting cars with tools in them.

Detectives stopped short of saying the thefts are connected, but did say they all had the same M.O; all were reported on Monday, they happened within walking distance of one another, and the suspects gained access by shattering windows.

There were five reports altogether. Police believe there could be more victims that have not filed reports. Three of the victims came from The Legend at Speedway apartments. In two cases, windows were shattered and the suspect got away with tools. In the third case, the suspect was unable to shatter the window but damaged it.

Another report came from the Hermitage apartments. The suspect shattered a vehicle window and got away with two drills and a drill bit. The final report came from Eagle Lake Landing apartments. The victim in that case told police that the suspect shattered their window and also stole tools.

Detectives say on average, each victim reported about $1,000 in damage. They encourage people to write down serial numbers in the event the suspect tries to pawn stolen items. The apartments do have surveillance video. Detectives are now in the process of reviewing it. They’re also asking neighbors to report any information that could help in this investigation. You can do that by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.