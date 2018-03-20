Study: Working moms put in about 100 hours of work a week

CONCORD, Mass. (WCMH) — A study says that working moms do the equivalent of about 2.5 full-time jobs in a week.

According to WorkingMother.com, a study commissioned by Welch’s found that on average, a working mom clocks about 98 hours of work a week, with her day starting just after 6 a.m.

“The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of,” Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch’s, told Yahoo! News. “Busy moms may identify with the list of ‘lifesavers’, which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out.”

The study also found that moms don’t usually finish with their work/family duties until after 8 pm, which equals close to 14 hours a day.

The study surveyed 2,000 American mothers with children ranging between ages 5 and 12.