Upland among restaurants offering deals for Savor Hamilton County

Check out “what’s happening” during Savor Hamilton County with Upland Carmel Taphouse Chef Lisa Boswell.
About Upland:
– They took a pinch of lovable Bloomington quirkiness and a dash of Carmel culture, and added a heap of hospitality
– Outdoor patio is getting ready to open
– Locally sources ingredients
– Less than a half mile from Monon
– 12 rotating Upland beers on draught, including two dedicated sour lines
– Child-friendly atmosphere. Dog friendly on the patio.
About Savor:
– Inaugural year of the event featuring nearly 30 restaurants runs through Sunday
– Hamilton County is seeing a big boom in restaurants (several new eateries coming in 2018 and 2019)
– Visit SavorHamiltonCounty.com for the list of participating restaurants and menus
