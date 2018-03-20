We Try It: Easter gift ideas for new parents

Their Easter baskets are SET! If you or someone you know is expecting a little one, check out these products that are perfect for baby’s care and playtime!

A darling, yet practical line of gear to soothe infants and teething babies is Cheeky Chompers. Created by two moms, for moms, Cheeky Chompers NeckerChew is a dribble bib with a silicon teether integrated into the bib – no more dropped or lost teethers! Fully reversible, it is made from super-soft cotton that is delicate on young skin and highly absorbent. The textured triangle-shaped teether gives great ‘bite’ with its dimpled design to massage and sooth tender gums. The Neckerchew is phthalate-free, will never flake or peel and is 100% safe for babies to chew on. Available in 18 sweet designs, the Neckerchew adds a stylish touch to any baby and toddler outfit. Babies will also delight in the Comfortchew, Cheeky Blanket and Chewy the squeaky teether toy. Sold at CheekyChompersUS.com, Amazon and in-store at Buy Buy Baby, Babies R Us, Von Mayer and specialty boutiques.

www.cheekychompers.com

———————————–

Arbonne Baby Care Line: For newborns and toddlers – Created for baby’s delicate skin, this unscented formula protects chafed skin and helps protect from wetness. Pure and simple baby care formulas with the most mild, soothing ingredients from nature. A two-in-one product solution for mom and baby- a super essential for your diaper bag!

https://www.arbonne.com/pws/homeoffice/store/amus/product/abc-arbonne-baby-care-set-1149,1511,225.aspx

————————————–

Adora Toys are thoughtfully crafted to give parents peace of mind. We are…Playful, Creative, Durable and most of all FUN!

We hand craft toys that are as responsible as they are fun. Our Award Winning dolls are Hypo-Allergenic, Non Toxic, BPA Free, and Machine Washable. So, go ahead, let your child drag the machine washable dolls through the mud and be assured you can pop it in the washing machine and it will be good as new

It has been said, we are just as cute as they are strong. Our award winning products are designed to encourage nurturing and creative play time and to go on real life adventures. While it’s true, winning isn’t everything, it is nice to be recognized. We celebrate over 20 industry awards of recognition across 9 different product categories… take a look!

Adopt one or all of Adora’s Adoption Babies and bring them to their forever home! These precious babies are 16” head to toe with a soft and cuddly body and fresh baby powder scented vinyl. There are four sweet and adorable babies to choose from, each with a different skin tone and eye color. There is Hope, Cherish, Precious and Joy – and each come with a certificate of adoption, pacifier, hospital bracelet, disposable diaper and is swaddled in a cuddly soft microfiber blanket. Adoption Baby Hope has blue open/close eyes, fair skin tone and comes in her very own crib, so she already has the perfect sized bed for naps and bedtime! Your little one will build a special bond with their Adoption Baby as they experience what it’s like to bring a baby home. Little parents in training can name their baby, and start their very own baby doll family while learning to nurture and engage in pretend play. Ages 3 and up.

https://www.adoraplay.com/