Winter sticking around for the first day of spring

A slick start for southern Indiana while norther parts of the viewing area are staying dry. The wintry mix moves out by mid morning with an isolated rain/snow shower. Highs today will top out in the lower 40s with a few rays of sunshine. This afternoon rain showers will move right back in for the evening commute then change over to all snow showers late tonight and through the overnight hours. A winter weather advisory is in effect for eastern counties late tonight through the afternoon Wednesday for the chance of accumulating snow. Sharp cut off on snow totals. SE parts of the state looking at 2-4″ with locally 5″. Indy could pick up 1-2″ of wet snow which could leave roads slick and sloppy for the morning commute.Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s which will slicken up any moisture on the roads.

Wednesday the early snow showers will tapper off into flurries during the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 40s. Thursday is looking like a great day with highs in the upper 40s and mainly sunny skies. Friday will be another transition day with highs near 50s with thickening clouds during the day with the next system that arrive very late in the afternoon. Shower that will transition to a wintry mix during the overnight. That will transition to snow showers during the afternoon Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Left over rain showers will change back over to a mix late Saturday into early Sunday.

Monday will continue to be soggy and unsettled with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms with highs in the mid to lower 50s.