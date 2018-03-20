Winter storm warning for counties southeast of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm warning has been issued for Rush, Franklin, Decatur, Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley and Dearborn from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in eastern and southeastern Indiana from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. From 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible with this storm system, with totals 2-5 inches possible for counties under the Winter storm warning.

Timing

Precipitation was progressing through the state from the east Tuesday afternoon. Much of the precipitation that is detected on radar is not making its way to the surface as the air is still relatively dry.

The atmosphere will saturate through the evening hours, allowing for the most persistent precipitation to build in the form of a rain and sleet mix for the far southern counties around 5 p.m., and then for much of central Indiana by 7 p.m.

As temperatures cool down Tuesday evening, precipitation will change into mainly snow. The eastern portions of the state will experience the longest duration of snowfall, therefore resulting the highest totals. Road conditions will become sloppy after 8 p.m. Tuesday, so take it slow if heading out.

Impacts

Plowable snow is likely to be on the ground Wednesday morning for the counties in the warning and advisory areas. Caution should be taken early Wedneday as the commute will likely be sloppy for areas across central Indiana, though the greatest impacts will be felt from Indianapolis and points eastward. Just remember to take it slow on the roads Wednesday. .