INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in serious, but stable condition following a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Maura Lane.

Police on the scene say the woman who was shot was inside a home at the time of the shooting and that the bullets came from outside the residence.

The female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.