INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s near south side.

The fatal shooting happened near the World’s Famous Showclub in the 200 block of West Morris Street just after 3 a.m.

According to police, the incident appears to have started as an altercation inside the club which spilled outside, ultimately ending in the shooting.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

Police are currently on scene investigating.