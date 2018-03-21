2 receive life-threatening injuries in single shot during aggravated assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries from a single shot fired during an aggravated assault Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side, police said.

Police were called to an aggravated assault about 3:30 p.m. to North Pershing Ave and West Ohio Street, said Sgt. Christopher Wilburn of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police at the scene said two cars were at the intersection. A suspect, who remains at large, exited one vehicle and fired a single shot, striking a person that was outside the other vehicle in the wrist and a person that was inside that same vehicle in the bicep. They were taken from the scene in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police at the scene said.

No additional details were immediately available.