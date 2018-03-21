Caught on camera: Fight leads to fatal shooting at strip club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surveillance video from a downtown strip club shows the fight early Wednesday that led to a deadly shooting.

The shooting just after 3 a.m. killed a 21-year-old identified as John Doe at Lenny’s Gentlemen’s Club, 255 W. Morris St.

Police said the shooting occurred after an altercation inside the club. The video shows one man getting shoved by a group of three people; that’s when the club’s security guard steps in. Then, the group of three leaves the club. A friend of the person that got shoved also goes outside, gets into a car, grabs what appears to be a gun from the vehicle and then chases the other three men. That’s when the security guard pulls his own gun.

When the man turns to face the security guard, the guard fired, killing the 21-year old.

No word yet if the guard will face charges.