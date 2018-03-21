Easy, Healthy Lunch Ideas Ready in 5 Minutes

Quick and easy. That’s what we like in the kitchen! Registered Dietitian and Author Michelle DuDash shares some simple lunch ideas that contain plenty of protein, plus fruits, vegetables, and some whole grains. (PLUS… she shows us some flavored oils that can “punch up” the flavor in your favorite recipes!)



Balsamic Basil-Salmon Lunch Bowl

You’ve seen the handy tuna pouches. Now they come in salmon varieties, packed naturally with protein, omega-3s, and potassium.

If you’re feeling extra hungry, add garbanzo beans, which provide you with complex carbohydrates and additional protein.

Deli Tabouli Bowl with Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, and Almonds

Most well-stocked grocery store delis now carry freshly made tabouli, which is a chilled Middle Eastern salad made of wheat bulgur, parsley, tomatoes, lemon juice, and seasonings. Make it a meal by topping with a generous amount of chickpeas and cherry tomatoes and sprinkling with almonds. You may also like to sprinkle with feta cheese.

Tuna Avocado Crackers

These substantial crackers contain just 4 main ingredients, yet, are full of flavor. Balance out the meal with raw veggie sticks and a few olives.

To learn more, visit www.get4real.com

These lunch recipes are from the 4Real Food Reboot.

Basil-Balsamic Salmon Bowl with Arugula, Avocado, and Cherry Tomatoes

3/4 cup canned salmon, drained

1 handful of baby greens (we love arugula in this)

1/4 – 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1/3 avocado, diced

Drizzle of balsamic vinegar

Drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (stick to around 1 teaspoon)

Italian seasoning or dried basil (if you have it) or both, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Arrange the salmon, arugula, tomatoes, and avocado in a bowl. Drizzle with oil and vinegar and sprinkle with seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Deli Tabouli (Tabbouleh) with Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, and Almonds

1 cup tabouli

1/2-1 cup chickpeas

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes

Sprinkle of toasted sliced or slivered almonds

Tabouli can be found in most well-stocked grocery stores from the deli case, where it can be purchased by weight or by pre-packaged containers.

Portion about 1 cup tabouli into a bowl and top with 1/2 – 1 cup canned, drained chickpeas and 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle with toasted sliced or slivered almonds.

Makes 1 serving

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: n/a

Tuna and Avocado Crackers

1/3 large avocado

2 big rye crackers (we like WASA light rye crackers)

1 (5-ounce) can tuna, drained

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a bowl, mash the avocado until chunky. Stir in the tuna, balsamic, salt, and pepper. Spread the tuna-avocado salad on 2 crackers.

Capers or olives are also delicious with this, so feel free to sprinkle those in if you wish.

Makes 1 serving

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes