INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates Wednesday.

If that happens, that will bring rates to the highest level in a decade.

For savers, the rate increases can’t come fast enough. They are barely making anything on their savings.

But rates on short term loans, like credit cards and car loans, will go up, making those payments even more burdensome.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.