Feds seek help locating fugitive in child sexual exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive in a child sexual exploitation case.

Investigators have been seeking 42-year-old Gustavo Cruz, also known as Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, for nearly a year.

He is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl and recording it on his cell phone. Officials became aware of the allegations on March 21, 2017 and have been searching for him since.

The victim said Cruz sexually abused her for years. Search warrants have been served on his home and vehicle.

“Our children are among the most vulnerable members of our community, and we must protect them in any way we can,” said Grant Mendenhall, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Division. “We will continue to work diligently with our partners to locate this individual to ensure no other children are victimized.”

Cruz faces 30 years imprisonment if convicted.

“One year ago, a very brave child came forward to tell police what Cruz did to her, and a team of skilled investigators found evidence to corroborate her account of repeated sexual violation,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “While the defendant is presumed innocent, now is the time for the community to come together to tell us where Cruz is located, so that all parties can have their day in court. We will not stop seeking justice for this child.”

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall and approximately 210 pounds, with brown eyes, dark hair and a mole on his right cheek. He’s believed to be living somewhere in the Midwest.

“The victimization of children is an unimaginable crime that can have a devastating impact for years,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach. “Because of skilled and dedicated investigators we now know the identity of the alleged suspect and we need your help to find him”.

If you know where he can be found, please call the FBI at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).