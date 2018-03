INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tech company Genesys joined the Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Luncheon at its title sponsor.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was on hand for the announcement at the company’s hub.

Genesys will be donating $50,000 as part of the sponsorship.

Mayor Hogsett talked about why the move is such a big deal.

