Hot New Coconut Products to Try

While coconut “everything” is all the rage, there is much more available now than just coconut oil and coconut water. Registered Dietitian, Chef and Creator of the 4Real Food Reboot, Michelle Dudash, shares the products worth trying.

MCT oil

MCTs are medium-chain triglycerides, a type of fatty acid found naturally in coconuts and virgin coconut oil.

Michelle works with Nutiva and uses their Organic MCT oil in a variety of recipes. Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is made from pure virgin coconut oil and delivers the highest MCTs per serving—13g—which is more than any other MCT oil and is the world’s first USDA certified organic MCT oil on the market.

Nutiva Organic MCT oil has no chemicals, no filler oils, hexane or additives used during the process, so it has a really clean taste. Using their patented USDA certified-organic process, they gently remove most of the solid fat from virgin coconut oil, leaving high levels of capric and caprylic acids. You can buy Nutiva Organic MCT Oil at Whole Foods, Amazon, and at www.Nutiva.com.

How to use MCT oil:

In coffee, blend 1 tablespoon MCT oil with your morning coffee with a tiny immersion blender or frother. The MCT oil gives the coffee a creamy topping and taste.

In smoothies, I always recommend including some fat in to give you that extra staying power and sustained energy. Just add a tablespoon of MCT oil to your favorite smoothie or this Strawberry Pina Colada Smoothie recipe.

On toast: Lightly drizzle MCT oil on your toast instead of butter.

Coconut butter

Coconut butter or “manna” is one of the hottest “nut” butter out there right now, which is unsweetened dried coconut ground into a paste. You can make your own with unsweetened shredded coconut in a food processor for 10 minutes or buy it jarred. Find it at natural food stores or in the natural food section with the other nut butters.

Coconut butter has twice the fiber (3 g per tablespoon) as almond butter. For people eating plant-based or dairy-free, it’s a great alternative to butter since it has that luxurious texture without being nutty. Coconut butter is rich in the mineral manganese, plus has copper and selenium.

How to use coconut butter:

Warm a tablespoon in a small bowl for a few seconds. Dip with a spoon and lick! It’s a little treat that tastes naturally sweet but has no added sugar. Or spread on crackers or drizzle over tropical fruit.

Flavored virgin coconut oil

Flavored virgin coconut oils are a plant-based alternative to butter for baking, cooking, and whenever you’re looking for that decadent taste.

We’re seeing butter and garlic flavored coconut oil, which is great on garlic bread and in pastas and stir fries.

Butter flavored coconut oil can be used in endless ways, including in baking.

Coconut aminos

Think of coconut aminos as an alternative to soy sauce, but as being 73% percent lower in sodium and gluten free. Coconut aminos has a mildy sweet taste and are made from the sap of coconut tree blossoms, plus contains sea salt.

You can use it wherever you would soy sauce, like in salad dressings, marinades, sautés, and with sushi. It has a salty, umami taste that is mildly sweet.

Coconut desserts

From coconut macarons to coconut biscuits, there is something for everyone! The coconut meat adds the benefit of containing more fiber than refined processed white flour found in many boxed desserts. Try: Sejoyia Organic Brownie Coco-Roons and Nature Valley Coconut Butter Biscuit

