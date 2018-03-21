How to see who’s watching you on Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Political research group Cambridge Analytics, which got access to Facebook data, didn’t breach any of the social media site’s systems. It got the information through a Facebook app.

Most people forget that when they download an app or sign into a website with Facebook, they are giving those companies a look into their Facebook profile. Your profile can often include your email address and phone number, as well as your work history and current location. If you’re sharing that data with friends, then apps used by those friends can also access that information.

There is a way to see who’s looking at your information on Facebook and put a stop to it.

First, go to your Facebook page. Click on the arrow in the upper right hand corner to open a dropdown menu, then choose “Settings.”

In the left hand column, click on “Apps.” That will take you to a page that lists all the apps that are following you. You can click on each icon to see everything the app has access to. You can then limit what they see or simply delete them.

If you scroll down farther on the “Apps” page, you’ll see a box that reads “Apps other use.” Click “edit” to see all of your information that apps used by your friends can see. You can also decide what you want those apps to see.