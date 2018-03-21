Hundreds gather to watch Purdue grad launch into space

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Purdue University graduate is on his way to the International Space Station.

Hundreds gathered on Purdue’s campus Wednesday to watch the launch from Kazakhstan.

Former Boilermaker Andrew Feustel took off with two other astronauts at 1:44 p.m to start their trip to the space station.

“One of every three spaceflights has had at least one Boilermaker on it but it never gets old,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels. “It’s something you are so proud of.”

“I never get over seeing a rocket launch,” said Purdue student Phoebe Kinzelman. “I’ve seen a bunch of these in my life and each one is so unique and so special it makes me want to get on the rocket and go up with them.”

Kinzelman is a sophomore at Purdue and her dream is to become an astronaut one day.

“I want to be an astronaut, that’s why I am in planetary sciences,” said Kinzelman. “It’s going to take a long time but I’m excited of the prospect of going into space.”

Everyone knows Purdue is known for its space program. But it’s the support from the entire university that shines the brightest.

“We’re all super excited to see Drew go up into space and glad that such a great community at Purdue supports him,” said Kinzelman.

“There is not another university on Earth, literally, that is more involved and has been forever in the space program,” said Daniels.

The astronauts will arrive at the station in two days where Feustel will be greeted by another Boilermaker, Scott Tingle.