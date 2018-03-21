Jim Caviezel and James Faulkner discuss roles in upcoming film “Paul, Apostle of Christ”

You know him from his role of Jesus in the 2004 hit movie, “The Passion of the Christ,” and now Actor Jim Caviezel, alongside Actor James Faulkner, discuss their characters in the upcoming film, “Paul, Apostle of Christ.”

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” is in theaters nationwide March 28.

Synopsis:

In PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST, Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the Physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him—and to question, to transcribe, and to smuggle out Paul’s letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero’s inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world.

BIOS:

Jim Caviezel – Luke

Jim Caviezel launched his acting career on stage in Seattle. In 1992, after a small role in MY OWN PRIVATE IDAHO, Jim moved to Los Angeles and found roles on popular TV shows such as Murder She Wrote, The Wonder Years and Children of the Dust among many others. Numerous film roles followed with a breakthrough performance in Terrence Malick’s THE THIN RED LINE. He continued to gain notoriety with such films as FREQUENCY and THE COUNT OF MONTE CHRISTO. He achieved international fame for the role of Jesus in the 2004 THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST. More recently, Jim starred for five seasons in the hit TV show Person of Interest. Recent film roles include WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL and ESCAPE PLAN.

James Faulkner – Paul

Born in Hampstead, London, James Faulkner has enjoyed a prolific and varied career spanning more than 40 years. In 2017, he was widely acknowledged for his portrayal of Randyll Tarly in HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as playing the head of MI6 in ATOMIC BLONDE alongside Charlize Theron. His numerous British and U.S. television roles include such series as Downton Abbey, Da Vinci’s Demons, I Claudius, The Martian Chronicles, Crazy Like a Fox, Highlander and La Femme Nikita. Film credits include X-MEN: FIRST CLASS, THE GOOD SHEPHERD starring Robert de Niro, BRIDGET JONES’ DIARY among many others. James’ theatre roles include multiple West End productions, and he has narrated over 40 documentaries, read 15 audio books and voiced a number of video games.

