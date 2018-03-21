Ken: ‘I want to thank the viewers who have welcomed me into their homes’

Related Coverage Ken Brewer is leaving WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As his on-air career at WISH-TV winds down, Meteorologist Ken Brewer is thanking the viewers of central Indiana.

Ken is leaving the television industry to join a radar sales and development company.

Before leaving, Ken wanted to thank the people of central Indiana and share a few memories of his time at WISH:

I want to thank the viewers who have welcomed me into their homes for the last 17 and a half years. It has been an honor to talk about my favorite subject: weather! I have enjoyed our interactions over the phone, social media, weather talks and other events to get to know you. WISH-TV Fair Weather Day at the Indiana State Fair was always a great chance to meet you and talk about Indiana weather. I have wanted to be a meteorologist since a TV meteorologist visited my school in Missouri when I was in 2nd grade. I am thankful that I could live my dream for the past 21 years. I will still live in the Indy area, so I am sure I will run into you somewhere along the way! Some of my most memorable weather moments were the September 2002 tornado that was on the ground for over 100 miles, the May 30, 2004 tornado outbreak where a tornado missed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and (then) Conseco Fieldhouse where the Pacers were getting ready for a playoff game by several miles. There were big winter weather events as well, like in December 2004, where southeast Indiana saw over 30 inches of snow. I remember covering an earthquake live on Daybreak in April of 2008! My family loves central Indiana, and we are proud to call it home. Our kids have been born and raised here, and we think it is one of the greatest places to raise a family. I want to thank my wife Wendy, and my daughter and son for putting up with me working odd hours, as well as long hours that kept me away from home.”

Ken’s last day at WISH-TV is March 23.