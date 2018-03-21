Man arrested for allegedly making threats with machete at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing charges after officials said he made threats with a machete in a gas station parking lot Tuesday night.

Officials were called out to the Village Pantry in the 3100 block of Washington Street in reference to a man making threats. A witness saw 32-year-old Marc Anderson arguing with patrons at a gas pump and waving s machete in the air. Anderson is said to have also threatened the witness before exiting the parking lot.

Authorities later tracked down Anderson and placed hi, under arrest without incident.

He faces a preliminary charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.