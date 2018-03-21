Marvel-themed land heading to Disneyland Resort

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Marvel-themed land is headed to Disneyland Resort in California.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland will soon invite guests to “become part of a bigger universe filled with epic heroes and adventure.”

A sneak peek video was released on the blog on Tuesday.

The blog says the super hero-themed land will “begin recruiting guests” at Disneyland in 2020 and will feature The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and the Avengers.

Marvel-themed areas will also be built in Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.