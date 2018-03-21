New Indiana law allows Hoosiers to legally have CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb late Tuesday afternoon signed into law a measure to allow anyone in the state to legally have CBD oil.

The law goes into effect immediately, 24-Hour News 8’s David Williams reported in a Facebook post.

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD oil, can be derived from marijuana and hemp, but lacks the level of a chemical in marijuana that gets people high.

A law passed in 2017 allowed those with a severe form of epilepsy to use the substance. That led some police and other law-enforcement authorities to initiate an unexpected crackdown on CBD sales and widespread confusion over whether the product was actually legal.

The governor issued this statement on the new law:

“Indiana lawmakers delivered a bill that ensures Hoosiers who benefit from CBD oil can access it. The bill provides much needed clarity, with labeling requirements and a 0.3% THC limit on CBD products. I’m grateful for the General Assembly’s hard work to bring me a bill to address the needs expressed by our citizens.”