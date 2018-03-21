Nice weather Thursday, wintry weather Saturday?

After a snowy morning, we will see nice weather for a few days.

THIS EVENING: It will be quiet, and temps should stay above freezing for most of the evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop below freezing overnight, so water on the roads from snow melt may freeze over. It will be quiet otherwise, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: It will be sunny and milder, with highs in the upper 40s

8-DAY FORECAST, MESSY SATURDAY? Friday looks nice with highs in the lower 50s. Next storm system arrives Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. The line of rain and snow will be tricky to forecast, and it is too early to put snowfall totals and locations just yet. We hope to have a 1st forecast tomorrow. Next week looks milder, but rainy.