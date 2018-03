INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Snow is currently falling in the Indianapolis area.

Snow-covered roads, a number of slide offs and a handful of school delays/closures have been reported, due to the winter weather.

Additionally, a number of counties southeast of Indianapolis are under a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Storm Advisory until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

24-Hour News 8 has several crews out monitoring the road conditions.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution when traveling.