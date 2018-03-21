Snowy start to the morning with spring like weather to end the week

Expect snow to start off the morning drive for east, south east and north east commuters! Snow will begin to tapper out by mid morning then completely exit the area by lunch time. Highs today will top out in the lower 40s with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon.Tonight clouds will clear out and temperatures will fall into the 20s. Any left over moisture from the snow event earlier could refreeze and cause a few slick spots.

Thursday is looking like a much better day with highs n the upper 40s with mainly sunny skies! Warmer weather will stick around to end the work week with highs on Friday in the lower 50s. Next winter weather maker arrive late in day Friday through Saturday.

Rain will change over to a wintry mix which could change over to a period of snow showers. Highs during the day will top out in the middle 30s. Sunday we’ll clear it out and temperatures will also warm up a touch topping out in the lower 40s. Spring like weather returns for the work week next week with highs in the middle 50s and spring like thunderstorms on Monday. Scattered showers will stay in the forecast for the first half of the work week highs still warming into the middle 50s.