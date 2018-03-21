Substitute bus driver fired in Lebanon for letting strangers board bus with students

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was fired after Lebanon school officials said she let two individuals enter a school bus while students were on board.

The incident happened March 14 when a car pulled alongside a bus with the Lebanon Community School Corporation that was transferring students from Lebanon middle and high school on I-65.

Two individuals then boarded the bus and addressed the bus driver about some of the students aboard the bus making hand gestures out of the window.

There were no injuries in the incident and parents were notified immediately.

The driver of the bus is no longer employed with LCSC.

The investigation into the two individuals who boarded the bus remains ongoing.

Superintendent Robert Taylor released a statement to parents:

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 14, an incident occurred on a school bus transporting students home from LMS and LHS. There was no accident or injury to students, but student safety is our first priority. As such, I want to update you on our response thus far. We learned of this incident almost immediately. At that time, we notified the parents of all students on the bus involved. While all bus drivers receive annual training, we also initiated an immediate meeting to review district policies for student safety and transportation. We have launched a full investigation, including reviewing video footage from the bus. While the investigation is ongoing, we want to assure you that we have taken the steps necessary to ensure that when students are being transported by LCSC, their safety and well-being is not compromised. Again, we want to reiterate that the security of our students, whether they are in are buildings or being transported to or from school, is of utmost importance. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Transportation Department.