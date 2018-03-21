Support local with these Easter outfits

Have your kiddos looking “egg-stra” special this Easter with unique looks from Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique.

Owner Shauna Metzger shows us some of the current Easter styles for the modern mom!

About:

Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique is located at 982 Logan St Noblesville, IN 46060

We are open from 10am-6pm Everyday except Sunday.

We have a mixtures of handmade children’s items as well as some familiar name brands.

We have clothes, toys, and accessories in sizes newborn- size 16

To learn more, visit www.mylilbloomers.com.

https://www.facebook.com/lilbloomersboutique/