Tippecanoe County Community Corrections program makes difference in human, canine lives

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It has only been a few months, but a program at Tippecanoe County Community Corrections is already making a difference in both human and canine lives.

PAWS, or Participants and Animals Working for Success is designed to reduce the chances of participants re-offending by 50 percent.

It’s too early to confirm that statistic, but those involved are optimistic.

Jennifer Kretz was sentenced to Community Corrections for drinking and driving.

“I had some problems, some issues, and I put myself in counseling,” said Kretz.

She said participating in the PAWS program helps.

“It’s nice to have a dog to love on,” said Kretz. “It brings a lot of smiles to people’s faces in here. And I think the participants benefit from that.”

And so do the dogs. The goal is to get them out of the Almost Home Humane Society for good.

Kretz loves spending time with them but she looks forward to their adoption.

“I just know that they finally get to go somewhere they can lay on the floor, play with the kids, and not have to go back to the shelter,” said Kretz. “Cause I feel like their shelter is like our shelter here.”

So far, seven dogs have participated in the program. Five have already found forever homes. Kretz said she doesn’t think the dog she is currently working with, Sam, is going to have a problem getting adopted.

“They’d be real lucky,” said Kretz. “He behaves better than my dogs. He sits. He shakes. He lays down he rolls over he is very, very loving. Calm. He’s just a really good dog.”