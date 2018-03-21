Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend March 23-25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With wintry weather possible for the first weekend of spring, be cautious when making outdoor plans. In Indianapolis, that includes some Easter egg hunts and a run that features hot chocolate.

Sports of all sorts

We have a huge sports weekend coming up with a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy. We grow basketball here in Indiana, so what better way to get out of the late arrival of wintry weather than to head over to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a jam-packed hoops schedule. The first game of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Championships is set to tip off at 10:30 a.m. and the final game set is to begin at 8 p.m. The high school finals are sandwiched between two Pacers games Friday (vs. the Clippers) and Sunday (vs. the Heat).

Also in the professional sporting realm, the Indy Fuel will host in-state rival Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. Friday with tickets going for as little as $14 on Ticketmaster.

The Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis will play host to the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from Wednesday to Saturday. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Expected to draw a huge crowd, the Nike Mideast Qualifier will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center from Friday through Sunday. It will bring some of the best volleyball teams in the region into town to compete.

2018 Presidential Egg Roll

An Indy tradition since 1878 (140 years), the free and family-friendly Presidential Egg Roll will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Enjoy crafts, music and celebrations. Children will race to roll their decorated eggs through the grass as the Easter Bunny cheers them on. This lively event is free for both children and their parents, but space is limited so reserve your spot now.

Moonlight Madness Easter Egg Hunt

If you’re tired of the same old Easter egg hunts, here’s a special one that takes place after dark with flashlights for ages 3-11. Hop on out to Broad Ripple Park for games, arts, crafts and refreshments. Be sure you bring a flashlight and dress appropriately. Limited space, so sign up now; tickets are $11.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross will returns to Lucas Oil Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday with tickets starting at $10. Before competition day, head over to Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for Community Preview Day to meet the riders, take photos, get autographs and take a virtual ride! More info here.

Inaugural Hot Chocolate 15/5K

You’ll need a big cup of hot chocolate this weekend with wintry weather in the forecast. Here’s to hoping the winter weather doesn’t slow you down in the first Hot Chocolate 15/5K Run featuring the best goodies bags in running, instantaneous race photos and post-race treats. Proceeds benefit Make-a-Wish! Register/more info here.

Joel McHale Live at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Comedian Joel McHale will be performing four shows at Morty’s Comedy Joint on Friday and Saturday for ages 18 and older. McHale wrapped his 12th and final season of E!’s “The Soup” in which he satirized pop culture and current events. He is also best-known for his starring role on the hit comedy series “Community,” which wrapped its sixth season on Yahoo after five seasons on NBC. The early Saturday show is already sold-out, so if you’re a big fan of his routine, you’ll want to purchase tickets early.

Hairbanger’s Ball

The Vogue will host the Ultimate 80’s Hair Metal Experience this Friday at 10 p.m. Doors will open at 9 p.m. for patrons 21 and older. The band Snakeskin Cowboy will play favorite hits and anthems from the 1980s, so wear your favorite mini-skirts, fingerless gloves and Members Only jackets to rock the night away. Tickets are just $10.

17th Annual Circus Day at the Indiana History Center

This family-friendly event featuring live performances, carnival activities, games, face painting, balloon sculptures, carnival-themed concessions and more will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana History Center. Admission is free.