1 dead in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Emergency responders were called to Cooper Square Court, near East 38th Street and Sherman Drive, at the East Village at Avondale Meadows apartments on Thursday around 7:35 p.m. on a report of a gunshot.

A person was found shot at that location and was initially listed in critical condition but later died, according to Sgt. Christopher Wilburn with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police at the scene are calling it a death investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

