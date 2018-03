INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people were injured, two seriously in a crash on the city’s north side Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Keystone Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a vehicle struck a telephone pole. The top of the vehicle was cut off in order to get occupants out.

All three people were taken to the hospital. Two of the individuals are serious condition while a third was said to be in stable condition.