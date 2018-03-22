86-year-old pedestrian struck by car in Columbus dies of injuries

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — An 86-year-old Columbus woman has died after being hit by a car Monday night, The Republic news outlet reported Thursday.

Columbus Police Department said June E. Markham, 86, who lived on Flintwood Drive, was in the road at 8:15 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Martha A. Powell, 70, Columbus.

Police said Powell was driving north on Flintwood and did not see Markham in the road prior to the collision. Markham was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, police said.

County Coroner Clayton Nolting said the cause has been ruled accidental and that Markham died of blunt force trauma to the chest. The woman had been going to get her mail or her newspaper when the accident happened, Nolting said.

Flintwood Drive is north of 25th Street between Taylor and North Talley roads on the city’s east side.

