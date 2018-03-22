Authorities ID man found buried under concrete on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body found in a shallow grave covered with concrete on Wednesday has been identified as a 41-year-old man who was reported missing last month.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the man as Michael Marks, whom Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department listed as missing on Feb. 25.

After a well-placed tip, police say detectives found Marks’ body buried beneath concrete inside a warehouse that located in the 1200 block of West 29th Street. Crews began the process of removing the body on Tuesday.

The landlord of the property told 24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace he was in the process of evicting tenants for failure to pay rent.

No suspect information was released.

No other information about this investigation was immediately available.