Customer says he found human tooth in food at Ohio restaurant

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) –A Licking County man says a very disgusting garnishment came with his fast food order.

The customer told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WCMH, that he found a human tooth, or what could be part of a crown, in his food.

According to a complaint filed with the Licking County Health Dept., the object was sitting on his order of chicken finger. He told inspectors that he purchased them at Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 1215 N. 21st St., Newark.

In the inspector’s report, the restaurant says none of their employees working that shift lost a tooth or tooth cap. The restaurant says their chicken tenders are not made on site, but received pre-packaged, frozen and ready to cook.

WCMH says the focus of the investigation now turns to the company the makes and pre-packages those chicken tenders. That part of the investigation will be handled by the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture. WCMH learned the supplier is based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and the chicken was shipped out of Frankfort, Kentucky.