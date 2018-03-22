Drees Homes celebrates 90 years of building excellence

90 years of building excellence… and going strong! Did you hear? Drees Homes is celebrating a big anniversary, and YOU are invited to a one-of-a-kind tour, which goes through April 30. It’s at a home at Albany Place community in Carmel that honors the past with a 1920s-style exterior and celebrates the future with a modern, high-tech interior.

Lisa Jones, Senior Market Manager, Drees Homes, shows Tracy around!

About the home:

This home supports a full suite of cutting-edge features. For example…

A WiFi thermostat allows you to easily control your home’s climate even when you’re away.

A special faucet offers touchless activation to turn the water on with the wave of your hand.

You’re able to control lighting, entertainment, security and even your shower with the sound of your voice.

You can lock your door from your mobile phone or receive a text alert when someone enters your home.

There are so many features to love!

Hours:

The home is open Monday – Thursday from 11 to 6, and Friday – Sunday from noon to 6.

Events:

This Saturday, March 24, Jonathon Brooks, Owner of Milktooth & Beholder, will be doing cooking demos at 2:30 and 4:30 pm.

Additionally, we’ll be hosting other festivities in April, including free family portraits on April 7, and expert paint consultations on April 21.

For more information:

For more information on Drees’ 90th anniversary home tour, visit dreeshomes.com/90years.

