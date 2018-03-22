Drees Homes celebrates 90 years of building excellence

90 years of building excellence… and going strong! Did you hear? Drees Homes is celebrating a big anniversary, and YOU are invited to a one-of-a-kind tour, which goes through April 30. It’s at a home at Albany Place community in Carmel that honors the past with a 1920s-style exterior and celebrates the future with a modern, high-tech interior.
Lisa Jones, Senior Market Manager, Drees Homes, shows Tracy around!
About the home:
This home supports a full suite of cutting-edge features. For example…
- A WiFi thermostat allows you to easily control your home’s climate even when you’re away.
- A special faucet offers touchless activation to turn the water on with the wave of your hand.
- You’re able to control lighting, entertainment, security and even your shower with the sound of your voice.
- You can lock your door from your mobile phone or receive a text alert when someone enters your home.
There are so many features to love!
Hours:
- The home is open Monday – Thursday from 11 to 6, and Friday – Sunday from noon to 6.
Events:
- This Saturday, March 24, Jonathon Brooks, Owner of Milktooth & Beholder, will be doing cooking demos at 2:30 and 4:30 pm.
- Additionally, we’ll be hosting other festivities in April, including free family portraits on April 7, and expert paint consultations on April 21.
For more information:
- For more information on Drees’ 90th anniversary home tour, visit dreeshomes.com/90years.
