Ex-Indiana PTA leader gets probation for child molestation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The former leader of a northern Indiana PTA has been sentenced to probation after being convicted of child molestation for allegedly fondling a girl at his home.

David Willamowski learned his punishment on Wednesday after a St. Joseph County jury earlier found him guilty of felony child molesting. WNDU-TV reports he faced 2 to 12 years in prison, but he received a 6-year suspended sentence of sex offender probation.

Willamowski was president of the Parent-Teacher Association at Mishawaka’s Battell Elementary School for the 2015-2016 school year. He was accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl while several children were watching a movie at his home in May 2016.

Willamowski told police his hand may have “grazed” the girl at some points, but he didn’t mean anything by the touching.