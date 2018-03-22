Excise police to return confiscated CBD products as new law clarifies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday was the first full day that cannabis-derived oil, or CBD oil, was legal in Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Wednesday, and it’s already had a far-reaching impact across Indiana.

Every day Rick Montieth takes a dose of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, as he has for about three years. For him, it’s preventative.

“It can help with some sleep. I think that’s helped both my wife and myself. It just helps with your immune system and helps with your neurological receptor sites,” Montieth, who owns Georgetown Market said.

Montieth and his wife said they have so much confidence in the product that they sell it at the market.

“It’s a relief to finally get official approval,” Montieth said.

The relief comes after months of widespread confusion over the legality of cannabis-derived oil. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said it was illegal except to treat certain epileptic conditions.

Some police and other law enforcement authorities initiated a crackdown on CBD sales during the confusion.

The new law allows for CBD oil containing .3 percent or less THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

“I’m assuming the ATC or the excise police will abide by the new law and that won’t be an issue as far as being able to sell it on a retail basis,” Montieth explained.

On Wednesday, Holcomb championed the legislation:

“The bill that the legislature passed is exactly the bill that I asked for at the very onset. I wanted to make sure we knew the levels. I wanted to make sure we have labeling and the folks that needed this have access to it, and they do”

Back at home, Montieth and his wife said they hope the new law opens doors — and people’s minds — regarding CBD oil.

“I recommend people give it a shot. Start at a very low dose,” Montieth explained.

“There is a clear sell-off date, June 30, 2018, for retailers to sell a product that is not necessarily in compliance with the labeling requirements set out in the Senate Enrolled Act 52, which is now law,” Lindsay Delvin Hyer, communications director for Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission said Thursday.

“Therefore, the Indiana State Excise Police will be returning the products that were taken last summer to respective retailers. Excise will be doing this in a timely manner to ensure retailers have ample time before labeling requirements go into effect,” Delvin Hyer added.

To read the legislation for yourself, click here.