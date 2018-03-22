Father, daughter face charges in Greenfield woman’s overdose at motel

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police have arrested a father and daughter for their involvement in the overdose of a woman at a motel.

Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel, located at 2100 N. State Street, Tuesday night on a report of an overdose.

They arrived to find 27-year-old Brooke Allgood unresponsive outside the motel and revived her after administering multiple doses of Narcan, according to Greenfield Police. Allgood was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Allgood’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Daniel Dice, and her friend, 20-year-old Samantha Dice in connection with the overdose. Greenfield detective Lt. Randy Ratliff confirmed Daniel is Samantha’s father.

“It is the practice of the Greenfield Police Department to investigate narcotics related overdoses with the intention of holding the dealers responsible,” the department said in a release.

Samantha Dice faces preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Daniel Dice faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

On Thursday, Samantha Dice and Daniel Dice remained in the Hancock County Jail.

Daniel Dice’s initial hearing was scheduled for May 16, while Samantha Dice’s initial hearing was scheduled for April 25.