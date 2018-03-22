Florida Georgia Line to headline Brickyard 400 concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The band Florida Georgia Line will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September for the The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

An announcement about the concert Wednesday at the Columbia Club downtown featured Daytona 500 Champ Austin Dillon. IMS and Big Machine Records announced the band will headline Brickyard weekend.

This year marks NASCAR’s 25th running of the race at IMS.

Florida Georgia Line — comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — made a previous visit to the track back in 2015.

The concert will be Sept. 8, a day before the engines fire up for the race.

The race weekend was moved from the heat of late July last year to the anticipated cooler temperatures of early September this year.