INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are some new additions at the Indianapolis Zoo: two baby lemurs.

The twins were born March 14.

The zoo said it doesn’t know their genders just yet, but they’re doing well.

Everyone is adapting to the new guys, even their dad, Finnegan.

BABY NEWS! Our Forests family just grew — by 2! Ring-tailed lemur Bree gave birth to twins on March 14. Bree is an experienced & attentive mom, and the troop is welcoming the newcomers. Look for mom & babies outside on warmer days later this spring. #ZooBabies pic.twitter.com/A1qGJ1205z — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) March 22, 2018